Asynchronous Plugin Initialization: Requiem

My colleague bsmedberg is going to be removing asynchronous plugin initialization in bug 1352575. Sadly the feature never became solid enough to remain enabled on release, so we cut our losses and cancelled the project early in 2016. Now that code is just a bunch of dead weight. With the deprecation of non-Flash NPAPI plugins in Firefox 52, our developers are now working on simplifying the remaining NPAPI code as much as possible.

Obviously the removal of that code does not prevent me from discussing some of the more interesting facets of that work.

Today I am going to talk about how async plugin init worked when web content attempted to access a property on a plugin’s scriptable object, when that plugin had not yet completed its asynchronous initialization.

As described on MDN, the DOM queries a plugin for scriptability by calling NPP_GetValue with the NPPVpluginScriptableNPObject constant. With async plugin init, we did not return the true scriptable object back to the browser. Instead, we returned a surrogate object. This meant that we did not need to synchronously wait for the plugin to initialize before returning a scriptable object to the DOM.

If the DOM subsequently called into the surrogate object, the surrogate would be forced to synchronize with the plugin. After all, the NPAPI itself is entirely synchronous. I could only do so much fakery until eventually I had to force the browser to synchronize with the plugin. While you may look at that design and wonder whether it actually bought us anything, performance profiles that I took at the time did indeed demonstrate that the asynchronous surrogate scripting object did buy us enough additional concurrency to make the change worthwhile.

Once the surrogate object had synchronized with the plugin, it would then mostly act as a pass-through to the plugin’s true scriptable object, with one notable exception: property accesses.

The reason for this is not necessarily obvious, so allow me to explain:

The DOM usually sets up a scriptable object as follows:

this.__proto__.__proto__.__proto__

Where this is the WebIDL object (ie, content’s <embed> element);

is the WebIDL object (ie, content’s element); Whose prototype is the NPAPI scriptable object;

Whose prototype is the shared WebIDL prototype;

Whose prototype is Object.prototype .

NPAPI is reentrant (some might say insanely reentrant). It is possible (and indeed common) for a plugin to set properties on the WebIDL object from within the plugin’s NPP_New .

Suppose that the DOM tries to access a property on the plugin’s WebIDL object that is normally set by the plugin’s NPP_New . In the asynchronous case, the plugin’s initialization might still be in progress, so that property might not yet exist.

In the case where the property does not yet exist on the WebIDL object, JavaScript then moves onto the first prototype, which would actually be the async surrogate. The async surrogate now synchronizes with the plugin. At this point the plugin is guaranteed to have finished its initialization.

Now we have a problem: JS is already examining the NPAPI scriptable object, however the plugin has completed initializing and set its properties (including the one that we’re interested in) on the WebIDL object. JS is already looking too far up the prototype chain!

The surrogate needed to be aware of this when it synchronized with the plugin during a property access. If the plugin had already completed its initialization (rendering synchronization unnecessary), the surrogate would simply pass the property access on to the real NPAPI scriptable object. On the other hand, if a synchronization was performed, the surrogate would retry the WebIDL object by querying for the WebIDL object’s “own” properties, and return the own property if it now existed.

If I hadn’t made the asynchronous surrogate scriptable object do that, we would have ended up with a strange situation where the DOM’s initial property access on an embed could fail non-deterministically.

That’s enough chatter for today. I enjoy blogging about my crazy hacks that make the impossible, umm… possible, so maybe I’ll write some more of these in the future.