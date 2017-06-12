Why I Prefer Using CRITICAL_SECTIONs for Mutexes in Windows Nightly Builds

In the past I have argued that our Nightly builds, both debug and release, should
use
CRITICAL_SECTIONs (with full debug info) for our implementation of
mozilla::Mutex. I’d like to illustrate some reasons why this is so useful.
They enable more utility in WinDbg extensions
Every time you initialize a
CRITICAL_SECTION, Windows inserts the CS’s
debug info into a process-wide linked list. This enables their discovery by
the Windows debugging engine, and makes the
!cs,
!critsec, and
!locks
commands more useful.
They enable profiling of their initialization and acquisition
When the “Create user mode stack trace database” gflag is enabled, Windows
records the call stack of the thread that called
InitializeCriticalSection
on that CS. Windows also records the call stack of the owning thread once
it has acquired the CS. This can be very useful for debugging deadlocks.
They track their contention counts
Since every CS has been placed in a process-wide linked list, we may now ask
the debugger to dump statistics about every live CS in the process. In
particular, we can ask the debugger to output the contention counts for each
CS in the process. After running a workload against Nightly, we may then take
the contention output, sort it descendingly, and be able to determine which
CRITICAL_SECTIONs are the most contended in the process.
We may then want to more closely inspect the hottest CSes to determine whether there is anything that we can do to reduce contention and all of the extra context switching that entails.
In Summary
When we use
SRWLOCKs or initialize our
CRITICAL_SECTIONs with the
CRITICAL_SECTION_NO_DEBUG_INFO flag, we are denying ourselves access to this
information. That’s fine on release builds, but on Nightly I think it is worth
having around. While I realize that most Mozilla developers have not used this
until now (otherwise I would not be writing this blog post), this rich debugger
info is one of those things that you do not miss until you do not have it.
For further reading about critical section debug info, check out this archived article from MSDN Magazine.