2018 Roundup: H2

This is the fifth post in my “2018 Roundup” series. For an index of all entries, please see my blog entry for Q1.

Yes, you are reading the dates correctly: I am posting this nearly two years after I began this series. I am trying to get caught up on documenting my past work!

Preparing to Enable the Launcher Process by Default

CI and Developer Tooling

Given that the launcher process completely changes how our Win32 Firefox builds start, I needed to update both our CI harnesses, as well as the launcher process itself. I didn’t do much that was particularly noteworthy from a technical standpoint, but I will mention some important points:

During normal use, the launcher process usually exits immediately after the browser process is confirmed to have started. This was a deliberate design decision that I made. Having the launcher process wait for the browser process to terminate would not do any harm, however I did not want the launcher process hanging around in Task Manager and being misunderstood by users who are checking their browser’s resource usage.

On the other hand, such a design completely breaks scripts that expect to start Firefox and be able to synchronously wait for the browser to exit before continuing! Clearly I needed to provide an opt-in for the latter case, so I added the --wait-for-browser command-line option. The launcher process also implicitly enables this mode under a few other scenarios.

Secondly, there is the issue of debugging. Developers were previously used to attaching to the first firefox.exe process they see and expecting to be debugging the browser process. With the launcher process enabled by default, this is no longer the case.

There are few options here:

Visual Studio users may install the Child Process Debugging Power Tool, which enables the VS debugger to attach to child processes;

WinDbg users may start their debugger with the -o command-line flag, or use the Debug child processes also checkbox in the GUI;

command-line flag, or use the checkbox in the GUI; I added support for a MOZ_DEBUG_BROWSER_PAUSE environment variable, which allows developers to set a timeout (in seconds) for the browser process to print its pid to stdout and wait for a debugger attachment.

Performance Testing

As I have alluded to in previous posts, I needed to measure the effect of adding an additional process to the critical path of Firefox startup. Since in-process testing will not work in this case, I needed to use something that could provide a holistic view across both launcher and browser processes. I decided to enhance our existing xperf suite in Talos to support my use case.

I already had prior experience with xperf ; I spent a significant part of 2013 working with Joel Maher to put the xperf Talos suite into production. I also knew that the existing code was not sufficiently generic to be able to handle my use case.

I threw together a rudimentary analysis framework for working with CSV-exported xperf data. Then, after Joel’s review, I vendored it into mozilla-central and used it to construct an analysis for startup time. [While a more thorough discussion of this framework is definitely warranted, I also feel that it is tangential to the discussion at hand; I’ll write a dedicated blog entry about this topic in the future. – Aaron]

In essence, the analysis considers the following facts when processing an xperf recording:

The launcher process will be the first firefox.exe process that runs;

process that runs; The browser process will be started by the launcher process;

The browser process will fire a session store window restored event.

For our analysis, we needed to do the following:

Find the event showing the first firefox.exe process being created; Find the session store window restored event from the second process; Output the time interval between the two events.

This block of code demonstrates how that analysis is specified using my analyzer framework.

Overall, these test results were quite positive. We saw a very slight but imperceptible increase in startup time on machines with solid-state drives, however the security benefits from the launcher process outweigh this very small regression.

Most interestingly, we saw a signficant improvement in startup time on Windows 10 machines with magnetic hard disks! As I mentioned in Q2 Part 3, I believe this improvement is due to reduced hard disk seeking thanks to the launcher process forcing \windows\system32 to the front of the dynamic linker’s search path.

Error and Experimentation Readiness

By Q3 I had the launcher process in a state where it was built by default into Firefox, but it was still opt-in. As I have written previously, we needed the launcher process to gracefully fail even without having the benefit of various Gecko services such as telemetry and the crash reporter.

Error Propagation

First of call, I created a new class, WindowsError , that encapsulates all types of Windows error codes. As an aside, I would strongly encourage all Gecko developers who are writing new code that invokes Windows APIs to use this class in your error handling.

WindowsError is currently able to store Win32 DWORD error codes, NTSTATUS error codes, and HRESULT error codes. Internally the code is stored as an HRESULT , since that type has encodings to support the other two. WindowsError also provides a method to convert its error code to a localized string for human-readable output.

As for the launcher process itself, nearly every function in the launcher process returns a mozilla::Result -based type. In case of error, we return a LauncherResult , which [as of 2018; this has changed more recently – Aaron] is a structure containing the error’s source file, line number, and WindowsError describing the failure.

Detecting Browser Process Failures

While all Result s in the launcher process may be indicating a successful start, we may not yet be out of the woods! Consider the possibility that the various interventions taken by the launcher process might have somehow impaired the browser process’s ability to start!

The way we deal with this is to record timestamps for both the launcher process and the browser process. We record these timestamps in a way that distinguishes between multiple distinct Firefox installations.

In the ideal scenario where both processes are functioning correctly, we expect a timestamp for the launcher process to be recorded, followed by a timestamp for the browser process.

If something goes wrong with the browser process, it will not be able to record its timestamp.

The next time the launcher process is started, it checks for timestamps recorded from the previous run. If the browser process’s timestamp is either missing or older than the previous launcher timestamp, then we know that something went wrong. In this case, the launcher process disables itself and proceeds to start the browser process without any of its usual interventions.

Once the browser has successfully started, it reflects the launcher process state into telemetry, preferences, and about:support .

Future attempts to start Firefox will bypass the launcher process until the next time the installation’s binaries are updated, at which point we reset the timestamps and attempt once again to start with the launcher process. We do this in the hope that whatever was failing in version n might be fixed in version n + 1.

Note that this update behaviour implies that there is no way to forcibly and permanently disable the launcher process. This is by design: the timestamp feature is designed to prevent the browser from becoming unusable, not to provide configurability. The launcher process is a security feature and not something that we should want users adjusting any more than we would want users to be disabling the capability system or some other important security mitigation. In fact, my original roadmap for InjectEject called for eventually removing the timestamp code once the launcher failure rate became small enough.

Experimentation and Emergency

The pref reflection built into the timestamp system is bi-directional. This allowed us to ship a release where we ran a study with a fraction of users running with the launcher process enabled by default.

Once we rolled out the launcher process at 100%, this pref also served as a useful “emergency kill switch” that we could have flipped if necessary.

Fortunately our experiments were successful and we rolled the launcher process out to release at 100% without ever needing the kill switch!

At this point, this pref should probably be removed, as we no longer need nor want to control launcher process deployment in this way.

Error Reporting

When telemetry is enabled, the launcher process is able to convert its LauncherResult into a ping which is sent in the background by ping-sender . When telemetry is disabled, we perform a last-ditch effort to surface the error by logging details about the LauncherResult failure in the Windows Event Log.

In Conclusion

Thanks for reading! This concludes my 2018 Roundup series! There is so much more work from 2018 that I did for this project that I wish I could discuss, but for security reasons I must refrain. Nonetheless, I hope you enjoyed this series. Stay tuned for more roundups in the future!