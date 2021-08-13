All Good Things…

Today is my final day as an employee of Mozilla Corporation.

My first patch landed in Firefox 19, and my final patch as an employee has landed in Nightly for Firefox 93.

I’ll be moving on to something new in a few weeks’ time, but for now, I’d just like to say this:

My time at Mozilla has made me into a better software developer, a better leader, and more importantly, a better person.

I’d like to thank all the Mozillians whom I have interacted with over the years for their contributions to making that happen.

I will continue to update this blog with catch-up posts describing my Mozilla work, though I am unsure what content I will be able to contribute beyond that. Time will tell!

Until next time…